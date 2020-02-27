G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani assigned a Buy rating to G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.46, close to its 52-week low of $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on G1 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $24.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. develops drugs for cancer treatment. It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to address significant unmet needs in oncology. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.