G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Needham gave G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 55.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $56.80 average price target, implying a 214.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.80 and a one-year low of $8.80. Currently, G1 Therapeutics has an average volume of 533.9K.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.