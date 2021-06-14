G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Raymond James gave G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 54.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $65.67 average price target, implying a 203.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.07 and a one-year low of $10.81. Currently, G1 Therapeutics has an average volume of 991.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTHX in relation to earlier this year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.