G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for G-III Apparel Group with a $32.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.98 and a one-year low of $2.96. Currently, G-III Apparel Group has an average volume of 657.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIII in relation to earlier this year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designs, sourcing, and marketing women’s apparel. It operates through the: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations segments.