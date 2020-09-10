FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on FVCBankcorp (FVCB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.42, close to its 52-week low of $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

FVCBankcorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on FVCBankcorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.9 million and net profit of $3.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.91 million and had a net profit of $4.09 million.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides financial services. The firm serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan and Northern Virginia area. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.