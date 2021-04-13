Fury Gold Mines (FURY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Fury Gold Mines (FURY) today and set a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.23, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fury Gold Mines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.40.

The company has a one-year high of $3.94 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Fury Gold Mines has an average volume of 551.2K.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.