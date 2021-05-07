Funko (FNKO) Receives a Hold from Goldman Sachs

In a report released today, Mike Ng from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Funko (FNKO), with a price target of $16.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.44, close to its 52-week high of $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Ng covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Playtika Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Funko is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.88, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Funko’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $227 million and net profit of $8.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $214 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FNKO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company, which engages in designing, sourcing, and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in April 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More on FNKO: