Funko (FNKO) Receives a Hold from D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Hold rating on Funko (FNKO) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.33, close to its 52-week high of $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Helen Of Troy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Funko is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.58, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.37 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Funko has an average volume of 553.1K.

Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company, which engages in designing, sourcing, and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in April 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.