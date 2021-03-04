Fundamental Research Sticks to Their Buy Rating for THC Biomed INTL (THCBF)

In a report issued on February 9, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on THC Biomed INTL (THCBF), with a price target of $0.41. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Global Vanadium, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for THC Biomed INTL with a $0.41 average price target.

THC Biomed INTL’s market cap is currently $22.27M and has a P/E ratio of -18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.83.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.