Fundamental Research Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Voyageur Minerals (VYYRF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Voyageur Minerals (VYYRF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.39. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.3% and a 27.2% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Inception Mining, and Grid Metals.

Voyageur Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.10 and a one-year low of $0.04. Currently, Voyageur Minerals has an average volume of 1,928.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It focuses on VM Frances Creek NI-43-101 July 2018, VM Lithium 2017, Frances Creek, Jubilee Mountain, Pedley Mountain and Jubilee Zinc base metal discovery. The company was founded on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.