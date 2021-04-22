Fundamental Research Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Grown Rogue International (GRUSF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) on April 8 and set a price target of C$0.68. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grown Rogue International with a $0.54 average price target.

Based on Grown Rogue International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 million and GAAP net loss of $83.79K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $431.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRUSF in relation to earlier this year.

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.