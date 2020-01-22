Fundamental Research Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.45. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.54, close to its 52-week high of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.3% and a 27.2% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Inception Mining, and Grid Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CIBT Education Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.11.

Based on CIBT Education Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.22K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $901.4K.

CIBT Education Group, Inc. operates as an education management company. The firm provides educational services, including business management degree programs, career-oriented diploma programs and language training services. It owns and operates a network of business, technical and language colleges and has cooperative joint programs.