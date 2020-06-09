Fundamental Research Remains a Buy on Captiva Verde Land (CPIVF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Captiva Verde Land (CPIVF) yesterday and set a price target of $0.86. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6583 out of 6720 analysts.

Captiva Verde Land has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.86.

The company has a one-year high of $0.41 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, Captiva Verde Land has an average volume of 122.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPIVF in relation to earlier this year.

Captiva Verde Land Corp intends to enter into the business of developing real estate projects.