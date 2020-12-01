Fundamental Research Maintains Their Buy Rating on Caldas Gold (ALLXF)

In a report released today, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Caldas Gold (ALLXF), with a price target of C$3.74. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.82.

Rajeev has an average return of 23.2% when recommending Caldas Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6871 out of 7119 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caldas Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Caldas Gold’s market cap is currently $181.6M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caldas Gold Corp is a Canadian mining company. The company holds an interest in the Marmato’s project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia.