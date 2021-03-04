Fundamental Research Maintains a Buy Rating on Global Vanadium (WDFCF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Global Vanadium (WDFCF) on February 25 and set a price target of C$0.65. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, THC Biomed INTL, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Vanadium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.51.

Based on Global Vanadium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.71K.

Global Vanadium Corp is an exploration stage company. The business of the company is to evaluate new business opportunities.