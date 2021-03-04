Fundamental Research Maintains a Buy Rating on Global Vanadium (WDFCF)

Catie Powers- March 4, 2021, 4:04 AM EDT

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Global Vanadium (WDFCF) on February 25 and set a price target of C$0.65. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, THC Biomed INTL, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Vanadium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.51.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Global Vanadium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.71K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Vanadium Corp is an exploration stage company. The business of the company is to evaluate new business opportunities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts