Fundamental Research Keeps a Buy Rating on Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF) on February 11 and set a price target of C$1.03. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as THC Biomed INTL, Global Vanadium, and Newmont Mining.

Blue Lagoon Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.81.

The company has a one-year high of $1.15 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Blue Lagoon Resources has an average volume of 194.3K.

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its business is to acquire, explore, and evaluate mineral resource interests. The projects of the company include Pellaire Gold Project, Dome Mountain Project, Big Onion Project and Golden Wonder Project.