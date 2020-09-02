Fundamental Research Initiates a Hold Rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) yesterday and set a price target of C$66.47. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 34.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Captiva Verde Land, and Anglogold Ashanti.

Toronto Dominion Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.11, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on August 19, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.51 and a one-year low of $33.74. Currently, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average volume of 1.61M.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.