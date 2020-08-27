Fundamental Research Initiates a Buy Rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

Anglogold Ashanti (AU) received a Buy rating and a $48.29 price target from Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Captiva Verde Land, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglogold Ashanti with a $40.96 average price target, representing a 46.9% upside. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.50 and a one-year low of $12.66. Currently, Anglogold Ashanti has an average volume of 3.28M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.