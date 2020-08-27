Fundamental Research Believes Barrick Gold (GOLD) Still Has Room to Grow

Barrick Gold (GOLD) received a Buy rating and a $31.82 price target from Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev on August 13. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.37, close to its 52-week high of $31.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Captiva Verde Land, and Anglogold Ashanti.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $31.88 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Barrick Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion and net profit of $357 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.06 billion and had a net profit of $194 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOLD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

