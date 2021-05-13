Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulgent Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $189.89 and a one-year low of $13.40. Currently, Fulgent Genetics has an average volume of 1.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLGT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which focus on offering comprehensive genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information they can use to improve the overall quality of patient care. Its technology platform includes proprietary gene probes, advanced database algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.