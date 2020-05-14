Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- May 14, 2020, 7:06 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Fulcrum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts