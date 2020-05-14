Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Fulcrum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.