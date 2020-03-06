Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Fulcrum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.94 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies.