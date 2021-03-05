Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics with a $19.33 average price target, implying a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.85 million and GAAP net loss of $18.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.54 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.