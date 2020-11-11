Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics with a $18.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.96 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average volume of 267.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FULC in relation to earlier this year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.