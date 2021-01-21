Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Fuelcell Energy (FCEL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 74.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Fuelcell Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.63, a -45.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Fuelcell Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.73 million and GAAP net loss of $15.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.31 million.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel cell power plant production and research. Its products include suresource 1500, suresource 3000, and suresource 4000. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.