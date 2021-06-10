Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 65.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Fuelcell Energy with a $10.38 average price target.

Fuelcell Energy’s market cap is currently $3.63B and has a P/E ratio of -33.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.88.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel cell power plant production and research. Its products include suresource 1500, suresource 3000, and suresource 4000. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.