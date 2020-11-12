Fuel Tech (FTEK) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Hold rating on Fuel Tech (FTEK) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The the analyst consensus on Fuel Tech is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Fuel Tech has an average volume of 2.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTEK in relation to earlier this year.

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control and Fuel Chem. The Air Pollution Control segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.