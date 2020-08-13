Fuel Tech (FTEK) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Fuel Tech (FTEK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Fuel Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Fuel Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.78 million and GAAP net loss of $2.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.29 million.

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control and Fuel Chem. The Air Pollution Control segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.