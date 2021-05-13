fuboTV (FUBO) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Hold rating on fuboTV (FUBO) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 69.9% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Alphabet Class A, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on fuboTV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.86.

Based on fuboTV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and GAAP net loss of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.57 million.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks

