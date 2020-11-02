fuboTV (FUBO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV (FUBO), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for fuboTV with a $18.00 average price target, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, fuboTV has an average volume of 844.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FUBO in relation to earlier this year.

FaceBank Group, Inc. engages in the development of hyper-realistic digital humans – computer generated assets which can be distributed across the full spectrum of traditional media and emerging display technologies. This includes live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive, and artificial intelligence applications. The company was founded by Alexander C. Bafer and Christopher Leone on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.