fuboTV (FUBO) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin initiated coverage with a Buy rating on fuboTV (FUBO) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on fuboTV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on fuboTV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.17 million and GAAP net loss of $72.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FUBO in relation to earlier this year.

