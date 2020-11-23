fuboTV (FUBO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Roth Capital gave fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.65, close to its 52-week high of $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for fuboTV with a $24.33 average price target, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

fuboTV’s market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FUBO in relation to earlier this year.

