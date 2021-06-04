fuboTV (FUBO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Wedbush gave fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

fuboTV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.86.

The company has a one-year high of $62.29 and a one-year low of $8.12. Currently, fuboTV has an average volume of 15.56M.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks

