fuboTV (FUBO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Wedbush gave fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on fuboTV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.86, representing a 91.5% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.29 and a one-year low of $8.12. Currently, fuboTV has an average volume of 15.66M.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks

