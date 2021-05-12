fuboTV (FUBO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Roth Capital gave fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on fuboTV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, which is a 203.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

fuboTV’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.91.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks