fuboTV (FUBO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- May 12, 2021, 6:35 AM EDT

After Wedbush and Roth Capital gave fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on fuboTV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, which is a 203.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

fuboTV’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts