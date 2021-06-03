FTAC Olympus Acquisition (FTOC) Initiated with a Buy at Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl initiated coverage with a Buy rating on FTAC Olympus Acquisition (FTOC) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.04, close to its 52-week low of $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FTAC Olympus Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.