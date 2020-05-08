FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gets a Hold Rating from KBW

KBW analyst Ryan Lynch maintained a Hold rating on FS KKR Capital (FSK) today and set a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Lynch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TriplePoint Venture Growth, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FS KKR Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $3.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.39 and a one-year low of $1.90. Currently, FS KKR Capital has an average volume of 4.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FSK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.