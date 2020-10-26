FS Bancorp (FSBW) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on FS Bancorp (FSBW). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

FS Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on FS Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.54 million and net profit of $10.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.91 million and had a net profit of $4.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FSBW in relation to earlier this year.

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.