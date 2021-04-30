Frontline (FRO) Has a New Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Frontline (FRO) on March 29 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.70.

Fyhr has an average return of 9.0% when recommending Frontline.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6524 out of 7490 analysts.

Frontline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.09, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Frontline’s market cap is currently $1.52B and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

