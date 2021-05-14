Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 56.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Frontier Group Holdings with a $24.33 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ULCC in relation to earlier this year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier. It offers flights throughout the United States and to select international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company’s business model is based on its unique Low Fares Done Right strategy. Frontier Group operates a fleet of over 60 narrow-body Airbus A320 family aircraft.