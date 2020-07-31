frontdoor (FTDR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor (FTDR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

frontdoor’s market cap is currently $3.48B and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.04.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.