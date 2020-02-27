frontdoor (FTDR) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on frontdoor (FTDR), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for frontdoor with a $53.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

frontdoor’s market cap is currently $3.88B and has a P/E ratio of 25.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTDR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.