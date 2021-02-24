frontdoor (FTDR) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on February 19, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on frontdoor (FTDR), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 81.3% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.43.

frontdoor’s market cap is currently $4.63B and has a P/E ratio of 37.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.33.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

