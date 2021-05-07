frontdoor (FTDR) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on frontdoor (FTDR) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for frontdoor with a $59.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $38.46. Currently, frontdoor has an average volume of 320.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.