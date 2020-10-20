Front Yard Residential (RESI) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Front Yard Residential (RESI), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FinTech Acquisition III.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Front Yard Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $13.50, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Front Yard Residential’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.13 million and net profit of $4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RESI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Front Yard Residential Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring and managing single-family rental properties for working class families throughout the United States. It purchases sub-performing and non-performing mortgage loans. The company was founded on July 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands.