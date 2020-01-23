Front Yard Residential (RESI) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Front Yard Residential (RESI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Point Mortgage, Blackstone Mortgage, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Front Yard Residential has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Front Yard Residential’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $34.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Front Yard Residential Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring and managing single-family rental properties for working class families throughout the United States. It purchases sub-performing and non-performing mortgage loans. The company was founded on July 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands.