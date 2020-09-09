Front Yard Residential (RESI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After JMP Securities and Credit Suisse gave Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Front Yard Residential today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Front Yard Residential is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.28 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, Front Yard Residential has an average volume of 465.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RESI in relation to earlier this year.

Front Yard Residential Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring and managing single-family rental properties for working class families throughout the United States. It purchases sub-performing and non-performing mortgage loans. The company was founded on July 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands.