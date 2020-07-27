FRESNILLO (FNLPF) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst Daniel Major reiterated a Hold rating on FRESNILLO (FNLPF) on July 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Major is ranked #817 out of 6803 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FRESNILLO with a $13.03 average price target, a -15.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p750.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.50 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, FRESNILLO has an average volume of 17.11K.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.