Freshpet (FRPT) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Freshpet (FRPT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.43, close to its 52-week high of $76.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freshpet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Freshpet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FRPT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Freshpet, Inc. engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. The company was founded by Scott Morris and Cathal Walsh in October 2006 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.