Freshpet (FRPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Stifel Nicolaus gave Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Freshpet today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.84, close to its 52-week high of $149.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 68.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freshpet with a $152.78 average price target, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $149.87 and a one-year low of $40.79. Currently, Freshpet has an average volume of 251.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FRPT in relation to earlier this year.

Freshpet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats. The company was founded by Scott Morris and Cathal Walsh in November 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.